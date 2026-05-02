Debashish Sharma marks May Day with workers at Nagaon DC office, honours dignity of labour

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a heart-warming and unconventional celebration of International Labour Day, Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma observed May Day in a truly people-centric manner by spending the day among labourers and farmers, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to society and nation-building.

Departing from the usual official observances, the District Commissioner began the day by interacting with members of various labour organisations at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office. The programme, organised through the Labour Department, brought together workers from different sectors to commemorate the spirit and significance of May Day.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma highlighted the indispensable role played by workers in the progress and development of the nation. He stressed the importance of unity, cooperation, and collective responsibility in building a stronger and more inclusive society. He also reflected on the historical significance of International Labour Day and paid tribute to the dignity of labour.

In a touching and memorable moment, the District Commissioner joined the workers in singing the legendary song "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" by Bhupen Hazarika, creating an emotional and lively atmosphere during the programme. The workers present were later felicitated with traditional Assamese pholam gamocha as a mark of respect and appreciation.

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