Debate and poetry recitation competitions organized in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Labanya Dutta Goswami Memorial Debate and Poetry recitation competition, organized by Lakhimpur district unit of Higher Secondary Teachers and Employees' Association every year, will be held at Laluk Higher Secondary School on December 26. On the same day, the newly-declared JinuKonwarSowaraniSaikshikBota (JinuKonwar Memorial Academic Awards) conferring programme will also be held.

The agenda of both events will kick off with the unfurling of flag by district unit president of the organization, DilipKakati. The meeting, organized on this occasion will be inaugurated by retired principal of Laluk HS School, JogenSaikia. Inspector of Schools, Lakhimpur Division, NiradaDoleyPegu and Pradip Borah from District AdhibidyaParishad will take part in the programme as guests of honour.

On the other hand, the debate and poetry recitation competitions will be held from 9:30 am onwards. Academician ThagiramBhuyan will take part as chairperson of the poetry recitation competition while Principal-in-charge of Narayanpur HS School, Chandra Hazarika will attend as speaker of the debate competition. Only the HS first year and second year students from the school covered by the Lakhimpur district unit of HS Teachers and Employees' Association can participate in the competition events. Only two participants from each school will be allowed to join in the poetry recitation competition.

The selected poetry for the recitation competition is MoiAsomiya, composed by Chayad Abdul Malik. On the other hand, two participants, one for the motion and other against the motion, led by an in-charge teacher can join the debate competition. The topic of the debate competition is 'According to the House, Regionalism is the only alternative for safeguarding the greater interest of the indigenous communities of Assam at present'.

The Jinu Konwar Memorial Academic Award will be conferred to the best students of the district who bagged highest marks in HS final exams in 2020 appearing from Arts, Science and Commerce streams. District secretary of the organization Kamaleshwar Hazarika informed that 9864897524 could be contacted for further information of the competition events.

