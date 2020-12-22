Minority Cell of Congress holds meeting at Rajiv Bhavan

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Minority Cell of the Congress held a meeting on Sunday at Rajiv Bhavan in view of the upcoming assembly election. The meeting was organized in order to chalk out strategies to strengthen the organizational base of the Congress to give a befitting reply to the ruling party BJP in the forthcoming electoral battle.

The meeting commenced with Lakhimpur district unit Congress Minority Cell president MojiburRahman in the chair under the management of general secretary JoynalAbedin. Attending the event, Lakhimpur District Congress Committee general secretary-cum-media cell president GangajyotiTayegam laid stress on strengthening of the organizational base of Minority Cell of the party and taking the alleged anti-minority policies adapted by the Union and State governments to the public. In addition to him, APCC member Jyoti Gogoi, LDCC general secretary Mridul Saikia, and other party dignitaries also spoke in the meeting.

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also Read: Udalguri district Congress Committee paid tribute to Tarun Gogoi







