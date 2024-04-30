Noted falutist Pandit Chetan Joshi enthralls Tezpur University with a captivating performance

Tezpur: Pandit Chetan Joshi, renowned flutists in Indian Classical Music and a Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee mesmerized the audience at Tezpur University (TU) with a captivating performance on Monday. The event was jointly organized by Tezpur University and the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), a voluntary youth movement that promotes various aspects of Indian cultural heritage. The event was organised to enliven the spirit of “Bohag”, the festive month.

The event showcased Pandit Joshi’s mastery of the flute, leaving the audience spellbound with his soul-stirring melodies. Pandit Joshi delved into a series of ragas, evoking a range of emotions and moods. Pradip Sarkar, a noted tabla artiste gave him excellent company.

After the performance, Pandit Joshi interacted with the students and answered their curiosities. He said that music is not only for entertainment but also for understanding our culture and our roots. He also explained the major difference between Indian music and western music. “Music is a feeling, it touches your soul,” Pandit Joshi remarked.

Earlier, the musical evening began with a tabla performance by Shankarjyoti Saikia, a Ph.D. scholar of Department of Sociology.

Speaking about the event, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor said, “Music is magic & the University was honored to host Pandit Chetan Joshi at Tezpur University”. His performance was not just a musical treat but also a learning experience for our students and faculty. Prof Singh also warmly felicitated the artiste duo before the start of the event.

