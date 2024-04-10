Decision of CBCI on putting restrictions in practices of Christianity traditions in an educational institution welcomed

DHUBRI: In a joint press meet by the members of central committees of Kutumba Surakshya Parishad and Hindu Surakshya Sena, the decision of Catholic Bishop’s Conference of India (CBCI) on putting restrictions in practices of exclusive Christianity traditions in an educational institution was welcomed. “We found three major outcomes from their decision. Firstly, the decision clears their on going exclusive religious practices in the educational institutions, secondly, they positively responded to our concerns; and thirdly, we found the actual authority with whom we have to keep communications for the all round development of the nation”, said president of Kutumba Surakshya Parishad, Satya Ranjan Borah while addressing the media persons on Tuesday.

Borah further said that the organisations would like to request CBCI to arrange a formal meeting to discuss about the concerns that may be held in Guwahati or any other places preferable to them.

In this connection, they had already sent a formal letter to Rev. fr. Maria Charles, SDB, Secretary for Education and Culture of CBCI seeking clarification in some of their guidelines, Borah added.

Borah said that they have no problem with Christianity, but they will have to stop practising their exclusive religious practices in the educational institutions.

However, both the organisations shared their views and said that they must seperate religion and education for the sake of constitutional values of India. The organisations also urged upon CBCI to abide by the Article 51 (A) of the Constitution of India and to contribute towards the branding of Bharat in global context by providing the true “Knowledge of India” as clearly mentioned in the New Education Policy of India.

