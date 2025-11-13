Declining civic discipline poses challenge to Kokrajhar’s cleanliness and order

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar being the headquarter of BTC is becoming a fast-growing town in Lower Assam where people of different communities live together. It is also the heartland of Bodo tribes. Earlier, people had fear and apprehension to come to Kokrajhar town as it was a hotbed of militants but it has become one of the most peaceful towns in the region after signing of the BTR Accord in 2020.

Kokrajhar is becoming an important destination for students, tourists, and sports lovers. There are students from across the country who are pursuing higher education at Bodoland University, Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, Nursing College, Administrative Staff College, Swami Vivekananda University, and Kokrajhar University, while domestic and international tourists visit Raimana National Park, Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, Saralpara tourist spot, Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, and sports centres.

However, upholding civic sense has become a matter of concern in Kokrajhar town. Citizens of Kokrajhar town became aware of the concept of ‘garbage-free town’ after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in 2014 and started to maintain waste materials, while throwing of garbage on roadside lessened. The Kokrajhar Municipal Board (KMB) played a key role to transform Kokrajhar into a neat and clean town at the behest of its Chairman Bishnu Narzary who introduced Solid and Liquid Resources Management (SLRM) through which the workers of the board go to every household and collect waste materials every morning.

But most ironically, a section of people has forgotten the call for Swachh Bharat and they, mainly belonging to the business communities, have started throwing waste materials, plastics, and other substances on roadsides and pushing Kokrajhar towards its past. Throwing of plastic and other waste materials are commonly seen on the sides of railway tracks from the Gaurang river to the Eastern crossing of Tengapara.

A few pharmacies have also started to throw medicinal waste on the side of the RN Brahma road near BSNL tower at Habrubari despite being aware that disposing of medicinal waste in public spaces is typically considered a violation of civic laws and regulations as medicinal waste can contaminate soil, water, and air and cause public health risks.

Apart from these, most of the businessmen and shop owners occupy the footpaths and keep their items on it while petty traders from neighbouring districts and state have a field day in Kokrajhar town selling products by the drains. Also, drivers of battery rickshaws and vegetable sellers mostly do not follow rules causing chaos in Kokrajhar town. Improper parking by vehicle owners, illegal construction of temples and other structures are also taking place in Kokrajhar town without proper verification.

Also Read: Assam: CM inaugurates material recovery facility and waste to compost plant at Margherita