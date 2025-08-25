Assam: CM inaugurates material recovery facility and waste to compost plant at Margherita

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated the Tinsukia District Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and Waste to Compost (W2C) Plant at Margherita on Sunday. Tinsukia administration, in collaboration with the Margherita Municipal Board, has newly constructed the Material Recovery Facility (MRF).

The project, constructed at a cost of Rs 5,99,98,000, was initiated on June 5, 2024 and has been successfully completed within the stipulated timeline. The facility has a daily processing capacity of 50 Metric Tonnes (expandable up to 100 MT) and an annual capacity of around 18,000 MT, with the ability to generate 30-35% organic compost from biodegradable waste. It comprises two major components: the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) for segregation and channelization of dry waste such as plastics, paper, metals, and recyclables to authorized agencies, and the Waste to Compost (W2C) Plant, which scientifically treats biodegradable waste through the aerobic process to produce high-quality organic compost that can be utilized in sustainable agriculture and green initiatives.

With a 40-year sustainability framework, the facility is expected to ensure scientific management of municipal solid waste, reduce legacy waste accumulation, minimize open dumping and related hazards, and promote a circular economy through recycling and composting. It is further envisaged to deliver long-term health, environmental, and sanitation benefits to Margherita and the adjoining areas. The inauguration marked a significant milestone in the district’s efforts towards sustainable and scientific solid waste management and is envisioned to serve as a model initiative for Assam.

