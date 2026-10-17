Deepor Beel Fish Mortality: Experts Cites Natural Seasonal Cycle, Dismiss Pollution Fears

The recent discovery of dead fish floating in Assam's Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary has triggered concerns among local communities. However, environmental experts have clarified that the mortality is tied to a natural seasonal cycle rather than external toxic elements.

Environmentalist Laxman Teron explained that the deaths during the months of Aahin and Kati (September to mid-November) are part of a long-standing natural process. "Certain fish species feed extensively on the ripe, lubricious seeds of abundant submerged aquatic plants," Teron noted. "After gorging on them, their stomachs swell, which can lead to death."

Additionally, Dr. Migrendra Mohan Goswami, former Head of Zoology at Gauhati University, stated that post-monsoon plant decomposition also plays a role.

"Submerged vegetation like Naias indica starts decaying, creating debris. Detritivorous fish that consume excessive quantities of this material sometimes perish," Goswami shared.

While experts emphasize this natural phenomenon, environmental activists like Pramod Kalita continue to urge authorities to implement stricter pollution controls and conduct regular water testing to safeguard the long-term health of the wetland.