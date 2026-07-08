Defunct High-Mast Lights in Nazira Spark Public Demand for Immediate Repairs

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: High-mast (Hi-Max) lights installed at various locations across Nazira town nearly seven years ago for public convenience have remained non-functional for a long time, causing inconvenience to residents, pedestrians, and business owners.

These costly lighting systems, set up to improve visibility and safety in the town, have fallen into disrepair, forcing people to navigate through darkness at night in several areas.

According to sources, around ten high-mast lights were installed in Nazira as part of a centralised initiative by the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Assam, based in Guwahati. Each unit reportedly involved an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh. However, due to poor quality, many of these lights began malfunctioning shortly after installation, and most are now completely defunct.

Expressing strong resentment, locals have demanded that the Nazira Municipal Board take immediate steps to repair and restore the lights.

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