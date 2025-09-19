Delegation submits memoranda demanding local train service and booking counter

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: A delegation consisting of Dayal Paul, President, Srikumar Chakrborty and Khalid Hussain, general secretaries, and Ganeshmal Sethia of Bilasipara Dist Demand Committee submitted a memorandum to the Regional General Manager NF Rly, Rongia, through the Station Master, NF Rly Bilasipara, on Thursday demanding operation of local train in the Gouripur-Abhayapuri route and introduction of booking counter at Bilasipara station. Another memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister by the said delegates through the Co-District Commissioner, Bilasipara, stating the same demands.

