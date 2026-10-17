Delhi Court Grants Conditional Bail to CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke; Peace Bond Ordered

In a major development, the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg on Saturday granted conditional bail to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. Dipke was placed under preventive arrest on Friday to halt the CJP's high-profile 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place.

The Delhi Police initiated action against the political activist under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empower law enforcement to prevent potential breaches of public peace.

Following formal legal proceedings at the SEM court, the magistrate ordered Dipke's immediate release on the condition that he furnishes a security bond to maintain public tranquility.

Confirming the development, a Delhi Police official stated, "The accused was produced before the SEM court following all statutory protocols. He has been directed to sign a peace bond to ensure good behaviour."

Legal representatives associated with Dipke's defense team confirmed that formalities for the release are actively underway. Dipke is expected to step out of custody shortly after completing the administrative procedures at the Mandir Marg police station.