Four Civilians, Including Chassad Village Chief, Wounded in Fresh Manipur Firing

Fresh firing erupted at approximately 2:30 PM today, Saturday, October 17, 2026, in the Chassad area of Manipur's Kamjong district, leaving four civilians wounded.

Suspected NSCN-IM militants allegedly opened fire using sophisticated automatic weapons, shattering a brief lull in ethnic hostilities.

The injured have been identified as Thangjahao Haokip, the chief of Chassad village; St. Khailun Haokip and Seikhohao, both members of the Chassad Village Authority; and Seipao Haokip, the displaced chief of Phungtha village. Security forces immediately evacuated the victims to a nearby Army camp for urgent medical treatment.

The attack comes amid a severe cycle of violence in the border district, which has already claimed at least nine lives this month. Local residents have voiced immense concern over the escalating security breakdown, warning that civilian safety is heavily compromised.

"The constant threat of external aggression and militant crossfire has left border families completely terrorised," stated a representative from the Eastern Command Naga Village Guard following recent escalations.

Additional security reinforcements have been rushed to the Chassad-Mongkot Chepu sector. Forces are working to contain the situation as local community headers issue urgent appeals to prevent the ethnic violence from spreading further.