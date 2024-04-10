‘Opposition sowing seeds of division on religious lines’: Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH: The senior leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal tore through the opposition while canvassing for support for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections at public meetings in Dhariya, Tengakhat & Ghanhi Phukanbari under Duliajan LAC while addressing at Nigam Paanch Ali, Oufulia Tea Estate and Kushal Nagar under Tingkhang LAC on Tuesday.

Sonowal was accompanied by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, Duliajan MLA Terosh Gowala, Tingkhong MLA and state cabinet minister Bimal Borah.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working tirelessly towards uplift of every member of the society and improving the quality of life. Our government went beyond giving slogans like ‘Garibi Hatao’ and recovered 25 crore people out of abject poverty in less than 10 years. We have delivered inclusive governance with the holistic development of the society. Congress led opposition is sowing seeds of division on religious lines. This is most unfortunate, confusing, unhealthy and detrimental to the political discourse and environment.”

The senior leader of BJP, who is contesting from the No 13 Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The persona of Narendra Modi and his way of life has moved everyone and he is the most popular leader across all religions and sects. Thanks to his untiring effort to uplift every section of the society as well as to bring northeast out of its dark decades of violence, gross neglect by Congress, the turnaround of northeast is the greatest success story of India. People suffered a lot under six decades of misrule by the Congress governments but in last 10 years, there has been a sincere attempt to enable and enrich the quality of lives of the people.

People must remain alert from the Jhadu (magic) and Jahaz (ship) parties who are conniving and conspiring by sowing the seeds of difference on religious lines, trying to weaken our resolve to transform. There can be no greater blessing then staying in harmony, living with unity. We are all equal in this society - whether we are Hindu, or Muslim, or Christian, or Sikh, or Buddhist. Don’t fall prey to conspiracy of the opposition to divide us on religious lines. Today, Narendra Modi ji made an effort to build the bond of brotherhood with Islamic countries of the world and Modi ji paid his respect to the Pope also. That is how Narendra Modi ji has been trying to build on the vision of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabkar Prayas’ to build a strong & robust society. We must all live together and united towards building a Viksit Bharat.”

