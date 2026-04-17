Kheroni: Poor farmer's son secures 96.20% marks in CBSE Class 10

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In an inspiring tale that proves poverty cannot stand in the way of success, the son of a poor farmer from Kheroni Kachari Gaon in West Karbi Anglong has made his family and the entire district proud. Rajnath Singh, son of Rajkumar Singh, a simple cultivator, has shone by securing 96.20 percent marks in the recently declared CBSE Class 10 examination. He has not only brought glory to his village but has also secured the top position in the entire West Karbi Anglong district.

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