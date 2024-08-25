Delimitation Process for Moran Autonomous Council Begins with Draft List Publication

TINSUKIA: The delimitation process of Moran Autonomous Council began with the publication of 1st draft list of Census Villages for the forthcoming election of the Council. The hearing of claims and objections will be held till August 27.

The District Commissioner Tinsukia Swapneel Paul while briefing media persons on Friday evening said that the delimitation process will be held at 166 census villages in Tinsukia district. He stated that a timeline has been finalised for smooth preparation of elections in respect of Moran Autonomous Council. The final list of villages after disposing off claims and objections will be published on August 31 with publication of 1st draft notification of constituencies on September 9. While the final notification of constituencies is slated on September 9 before submitting the formal proposal to State Election Commission for conducting election on October 7. Clarifying certain public issues pertaining to power and functioning of the Council, Paul said that the Council will be vested to carry out only developmental works and no other responsibilities related to revenue, magistracy and issuance of certificate or NOC etc. He further clarified that population with 50 per cent Moran community in the Census Villages has been included in the draft copy while non-Moran communities residing within notified constituencies can exercise their franchise. Chinmoy Pathak ADC and nodal officer for Moran Autonomous Council was also present.

