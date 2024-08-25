National Space Day Celebrated at Dangri Higher Secondary School by Aryabhatta Science Centre

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of Aryabhatta Science Centre (ASC), Tinsukia District, National Space Day was celebrated at Dangri Higher Secondary School on Tuesday. The programme was sponsored by the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Government of Assam.

The programme got underway with lighting of lamp by Inspector of Schools, Tinsukia District Circle, Kabita Deka followed by her inaugural speech. Thereafter the students of Dangri HS School presented a chorus. The programme was anchored by the District Co-ordinator, Aryabhatta Science Centre, Tinsukia District, Diganta Kumar Bhajani. Besides a written examination on “Artificial Intelligence - Possibilities and Thought”, a speech competition too was held on the subject among the selected participants from seven development blocks of ASC, Tinsukia district namely, Sadiya, Saikhowa, Kakpather, Hapjan, Itakhuli, Margherita and Guijan.

Dr. Saurav Bhattacharya and Rupjyoti Baruah, Associate Professor of Physics, Tinsukia and Doomdooma College respectively, Akash Gogoi, Educational Co-ordinator, National Childrens’ Science Congress (NCSC), Tinsukia District and Jupitora Phukan, Subject Teacher took part in the event as evaluators.

After the competition, Dr. Sudarshan Gogoi, Associate Professor, Sadiya College and Shankarjyoti Barua, Associate Professor, Makum College delivered audio-visual lectures on Indian Space Science and Chandrayaan.

In the afternoon, the opening ceremony was presided over by State Vice President, Bharat Jana Bigyan Jatra, Jiten Sharma. The winners of the competition were - 1st, Bhansika Khemka (Shiksha - the Gurukul), 2nd, Suryam Mittal (Guru Teg Bahadur Academy) 3rd, Shriyach Pritam Ghosh (Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya, Laipuli) awarded certificates.

The first and second prize winners will represent Tinsukia district at the State level Space Day to be held at the National Science Center at Khanapara, Guwahati in September. The programme became a success because of co-operation extended by seven Zonal Co-ordinators of Aryabhatta Science Centers, Tinsukia District - Rajendra Sonowal, Bhugil Neog, Rajdev Kaushik, Robin Kurmi and George Ratnam.

