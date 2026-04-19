Demand for action raised against illegal clay mining along Pahumara river in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The Hindu Parishad has raised serious concerns over alleged large-scale illegal clay mining along the Pahumara river in the Doloigaon area of Bajali district.

According to local sources, several operators are reportedly extracting ordinary clay from the riverbed without obtaining the mandatory environmental clearances required for minor mineral mining.

Despite strict regulations, the activity is said to be continuing openly, raising questions over enforcement by the concerned authorities. Residents claim that the situation has worsened in recent weeks, with heavy dumpers operating throughout the day and night.

The constant movement of these vehicles has led to severe dust pollution, significantly affecting daily life and posing health risks to people living nearby.

Safety concerns have also escalated, particularly at night. Locals allege that speeding dumpers carrying heavy loads have increased the risk of road accidents, endangering commuters and smaller vehicles along the route.

Despite repeated complaints, authorities-including the Forest Department-have allegedly failed to take firm action against those involved. This perceived lack of enforcement has intensified public frustration and raised concerns about accountability.

Local residents are now demanding immediate intervention, including regular inspections, strict monitoring, and the seizure of illegally extracted materials to prevent further environmental degradation of the river.

Reacting to the issue, Hirak Jyoti Das, Secretary of the Hindu Parishad, strongly condemned the ongoing activities. He stated, "This is not just about illegal mining-it concerns the safety, health, and future of local communities. The lack of enforcement is deeply troubling. Authorities must act immediately to stop these activities and ensure accountability. If ignored, the environmental damage could become irreversible."

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