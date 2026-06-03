Demand for stoppage of Arunachal AC Superfast and Donyi Polo Express at Dhalaibil station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Brihattar Jamuguri Sanmilita Mancha of the greater Jamuguri area under Naduar constituency in Sonitpur district has renewed its long-standing demand for the stoppage of two important trains at Dhalaibil railway station to improve rail connectivity in the region. In a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager of the Rangiya Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, the local organisation urged the railway authorities to provide two-minute halts for the Arunachal AC Superfast Express (Train No. 22411) and the Donyi Polo Express (Train No. 15618) at Dhalaibil railway station.

Advisor of the organisation, Dr Parashmani Singha, described the demand as a long-pending issue and emphasised that the stoppage of the two trains would greatly benefit students, patients seeking medical treatment, defence personnel, business travellers, and tourists who frequently travel to various destinations.

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