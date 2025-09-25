Demand to rename Dhubri-Tinsukia Intercity Express after Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Assam Railway Passengers Association expressed its deepest condolences and tributes to Zubeen Garg, the eminent singer, for his untimely demise. The Association demanded that the 05921 Dhubri-Tinsukia Express train be renamed ‘Zubeen’ or ‘Mayabini’ Express. According to Dipankar Sharma, Secretary of the association, if the train was renamed ‘Zubeen’ or ‘Mayabini,’ the railway authority would mention the name daily during announcements in the railway stations from one end of Assam to the other which would inspire the people and make the memory of the artiste eternal. The organization has already sent a letter to the Chief Minister in this regard.

