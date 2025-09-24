‘I Never Realised I Had God Near Me…’ Says Garima Saikia Garg on Zubeen

Guwahati: Breaking the silence for the first time since the demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Saikia Garg on Wednesday addressed the media with words heavy with grief yet filled with gratitude.

“We began the rituals today with pindo. The tenth and eleventh day ceremonies will follow, and on the 13th day, we will have the shraddha in Jorhat,” she said, adding that the family has resolved to preserve every item Zubeen had ever used or possessed.

Garima also announced that Zubeen’s much-anticipated film Roi Roi Binale will be released on October 31, the date the late singer himself had chosen. “The film was Zubeen’s dream. He reshot the opening scene recently and told me it would be beautiful. I am heartbroken he couldn’t release it himself, but we will fulfill his wish,” she said.

The artiste’s passing has weighed heavily on the family. Garima informed that Zubeen’s ailing father, who had to be brought to Guwahati in an ambulance from Kamarkuchi on Tuesday, is now recuperating.

Amid her sorrow, she expressed heartfelt appreciation for the sea of mourners who came from across Assam and abroad to pay their last respects. “The love we received is beyond belief. People came from the US, London, and every corner of Assam. Zubeen got everything an artiste could ever dream of,” she said.

Fighting back tears, Garima reflected on her husband’s extraordinary aura: “I didn’t even realise I had God near me all this time. We never truly understood him. He was so divine, and his followers proved that by standing with us in this moment.”

Choosing not to touch upon ongoing controversies linked to the Singapore event organisers, Garima concluded by thanking all who stood by the family in their darkest hour.