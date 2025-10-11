Pijush Hazarika Criticizes Congress for Politicizing Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ Song

Guwahati: Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika has strongly criticized the Congress party and its state president Gaurav Gogoi for allegedly politicizing late singer Zubeen Garg’s popular song ‘Mayabini’. Speaking at a party meeting in Bongaigaon on Friday, Hazarika accused Congress workers of “misusing an artist’s creation for political gains.”

Addressing the gathering, Hazarika said, “Another unfortunate incident involving Congress! In a party meeting held in Bongaigaon, Congress workers, adorned with full party caps and symbols, under the leadership of Hon’ble MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi, shamelessly used the song ‘Mayabini’ for political promotion. This song belongs to our beloved artist Zubeen da. Turning art into propaganda is a disgrace.”

He further questioned the ethical boundaries of political campaigns, adding, “How low will the Congress party stoop for votes and political interest? After such actions, we are asked why we engage politically with the artists who are the soul of our culture.”

The remarks highlight growing friction between the BJP and Congress in Assam, as both parties increasingly invoke cultural icons and artistic works to connect with voters ahead of upcoming elections.