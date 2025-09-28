Demise of litterateur Sailen Kumar Rajbongshi mourned in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Shailen Kumar Rajbongshi (58 years), former Secretary of the Axam Xahitya Xabha’s Mangaldai Anchalik office, former President of the Darrang Zilla Xahitya Xabha, and In-Charge Headmaster of Deomornoi Girls’ High School, passed away at around 8 am on Friday at his residence in Mangaldai. He had been undergoing treatment for a serious illness in recent times. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom across the entire Darrang district, mourning the loss of an accomplished literary organizer, litterateur, and distinguished educator.

Born on February 1, 1967, Shailen Kumar Rajbongshi was the eldest child of the Late Narapati Deka, a state award-winning distinguished teacher, and Rashmi Bala Deka. He was actively associated with numerous organizations. In recognition of his contributions, Shailen Kumar Rajbongshi was honoured as a distinguished teacher on Teachers’ Day in 2019.

His mortal remains were brought to the Darrang Zilla Xahitya Xabha, where a sombre atmosphere prevailed as various organizations, including the Darrang District Xahitya Xabha, All Assam Moina Parijat, Darrang district committee of Asom Gana Parishad, Darrang district committee of Karunadhara, and Darrang Zilla Natya Sanmilan paid their tributes.

