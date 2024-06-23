Five Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2017 Murder in Udalguri, Victim's Family Awarded Compensation

TANGLA: In a noteworthy judgment, the court of District and Sessions Judge, Udalguri, sentenced five persons for life for their involvement in gruesome murder of one Sahid Jamal way back in 2017 at Kalaigaon in Udalguri district. The District and Sessions judge of Udalguri , N. Senabaya Deori pronounced the verdict on June 20 convicting Tomser Ali, Md. Lal Miah, Md. Aibar Ali, Badsa Mondal and Gajibur Rahman to rigorous imprisonment for life and additionally imposed a fine of Rs.10,000/- under Section 302 of IPC.

The perpetrators reportedly trespassed to victim Sahid Jamal’s house, called him outside and then brutally attacked him with lethal weapons inflicting severe internal injuries near his residence at Borjhar Bagicha village under Kalaigaon P.S on May 5, 2017. A number of other family members of the victim were also critically injured in the incident following which the victim, Sahid Jamal battled for life in I.C.U of G.M.C.H in Guwahati and days later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, one of the victim’s family member had lodged an FIR with Bhakatpara Out post following which police registered the case vide case no. 43/17 under section 148/149/302/34 of IPC and chargesheeted the accused and following extensive investigation and prolonged trial the court upon examining multiple witnesses and based on substantial evidences convicted them sentencing to life imprisonment with fine. The court further directed District Legal Service Authority to grant compensation of rupees five lakhs to the victim family under section 357 of Cr.P.C which empowers the court to award compensation to victims while passing judgement of conviction.

Also Read: Drugs worth Rs 35 crore seized in Cachar

Also watch: