Demow administration holds meeting to ensure peaceful Eid celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A meeting was held in the office room of the Demow co-district commissioner on May 25 regarding Eid celebrations. The meeting was chaired by Lukumoni Borah, Demow Co-District Commissioner, and attended by the Demow co-district superintendent of police, circle officer, assistant commissioner, executive officer of the Demow Municipal Board, OC of Demow police station, along with presidents of the mosque management committees. Through the meeting, the co-district commissioner conveyed greetings for Eid and urged a peaceful celebration.

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