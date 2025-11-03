Memorial essay competition held in honour of Late Omprakash Todi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: In order to promote awareness about writing, an essay competition was organized in memory of Late teacher, journalist, and social worker Omprakash Todi here at Jawahar Hindi High School on Sunday. The event was held under the auspices of the Omprakash Todi Memorial Celebration Committee. The competition was divided into three categories — Classes 6 to 8, Classes 9 to 10, and Classes 11 to 12. At the beginning of the programme, teachers, students, and social workers present at the event paid floral tributes to the Late Omprakash Todi.

