Demow: Cheques distributed to tea labourers under ‘Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the Chief Minister’s ‘Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district on January 25. Similarly, the scheme was also launched in Demow LAC under the patronage of the Demow co-district administration, where one-time assistance of Rs 5,000 through cheques were distributed at the Khongea tea estate, Jagannath Bhawan. On the occasion, a meeting was organized, where Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow constituency, distributed the cheques among 1,839 tea labourers of the tea estate. Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner of Demow, informed that a total of 8,774 cheques would be distributed among the tea garden workers in the remaining 8 tea estates gradually. In the programme, Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner of Demow, Subhajit Khound, Assistant Commissioner, Siba Bodra, Chairman of ATCL, and many other dignitaries were present.

