Demow College Observes World Day for Cultural Diversity with Cultural and Language Programmes

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Centre for Performing Arts, in collaboration with the Cine and Dramatics Cell of Demow College, observed the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development on May 21, 2026, at the college premises. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Krishna Jyoti Handique, Principal of Demow College. Dr. Wakidur Rohman, IQAC Coordinator, delivered an insightful speech on the significance of cultural diversity, dialogue, and inclusive development. Dr. Lengdon Chetia, Head of the Department of English, also addressed the gathering and shared his valuable thoughts on the occasion.

As part of the programme, students performed indigenous songs showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region, and a documentary was screened to highlight the significance of the day. Moreover, as a humble initiative towards language development and cultural exchange, introductory language sessions on Meitei, German, and Korean were conducted by Shabnam Richa Sonowal and Angkrita Chetia, Assistant Professors of the Department of English, to encourage students to explore linguistic diversity and intercultural learning.

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