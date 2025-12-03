Assam News

Demow: HCDG College observed awareness session to mark World AIDS Day

An AIDS awareness programme and interactive session were organized by the NSS unit and Red Ribbon Club, HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, in collaboration with IQAC, HCDG College, on Monday.
DEMOW: An AIDS awareness programme and interactive session were organized by the NSS unit and Red Ribbon Club, HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, in collaboration with IQAC, HCDG College, on Monday. Dr Dhurbajit Chakrabarty, Medical Officer of Demow Block Primary Health Centre, and Dr Biswajyoti Chamuah were the resource persons. Jaspreet Kaur Sahu, Coordinator of NSS, HCDG College, anchored in the programme and Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, gave the welcome speech. Manasi Gogoi, Vice-Principal of HCDG College, professors, employees, and students of the college were present at the programme

