Demow Constituency gears up for 2026 Assam Assembly elections

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: As the 2026 Assembly Elections approach, political parties are gearing up in the 95 No Demow Constituency. This constituency, formerly known as the 107 No Thowra Constituency before the recent delimitation, has seen notable changes. Prior to delimitation, the 107 No Thowra Constituency in Sivasagar district had the lowest number of voters in 2021. At that time, the total voter count was 1,15,364, with 58,368 male voters and 56,995 female voters, spread across 145 polling stations.

Post-delimitation, in the 95 No Demow Constituency, the total number of voters has increased to 178,390, with 87,716 males, 90,673 females, and 1 transgender voter. There are now 230 polling stations in this constituency. While the male voter count was higher than that of females in the previous 107 No Thowra Constituency, the trend has reversed in the 95 No Demow Constituency, where female voters now outnumber male voters. Additionally, the number of Gaon Panchayats has risen from 20 in the 107 No Thowra Constituency to 28 in the new 95 No Demow Constituency.

Recently, State Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Bakchu Koch Gaon Borbil Playground under Khelua Gaon Panchayat in 95 No Demow Constituency to distribute cheques as part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) to women beneficiaries. During his visit, Dr. Sarma hinted that the current MLA, Sushanta Borgohain, would be the BJP's candidate for the upcoming election in this constituency.

Meanwhile, Jugananda Konwar, a senior BJP leader, has applied for the party's ticket in this constituency. When contacted for confirmation, Konwar stated that he had applied and was actively campaigning in the area, receiving a positive response from the public.

On the Congress side, Ajay Kumar Gogoi, President of the Sivasagar District Congress Committee, has also applied for the party's ticket from 95 No Demow Constituency. However, a political twist has emerged within the Congress Party, as some local workers in Demow have urged APCC President Gaurav Gogoi to contest as the MLA from this constituency. They have submitted an application along with the candidate fees at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

As the campaign heats up, it appears that the ruling BJP is in a strong position for the 2026 Assembly Election in 95 No Demow Constituency. If the opposition parties fail to form an alliance or field a unified candidate, the BJP might have an easy win in the constituency.

