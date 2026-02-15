Questions arise over BJP–UPPL alliance ahead of Assam Assembly elections

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Questions are emerging in political circles over whether the alliance between the BJP and the UPPL may weaken ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Talking to the media, UPPL leader and MLA Rakesh Brahma said that the UPPL has been receiving only “partial love” from the BJP and is sensing a half-hearted approach from its ally. Referring to the saying “love begets love,” he remarked that if the BJP’s support diminishes, the UPPL’s commitment to the saffron party may also wane. He added that the UPPL will actively seek to strengthen its ties with Minority Muslims, Adivasis, and Koch Rajbongshis in the forthcoming elections.

Adopting the symbolic “Muslim hat” to signify respect, Brahma said he would continue wearing it until the assembly polls are over. He claimed that Minority Muslims had supported the BPF in the last BTC elections, as the party had promised to maintain its alliance with the BJP. However, he alleged that after the elections, the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF formed a direct alliance with the BJP, ignoring the aspirations of Minority Muslims, Adivasis, and Koch Rajbongshis. Brahma asserted that the community is now aware of what he described as the BPF’s “deceptive policies” and that these groups would extend their support to the UPPL in the upcoming elections.

He further criticized the BPF-led BTC government for failing to maintain law and order, claiming that violence and killings escalated after the party returned to power. In contrast, he said the UPPL-led administration had successfully restored peace among all sections of society. Brahma added that the BTC council has no control over the home department, which has contributed to governance challenges.

On the abnormal rise of essential commodities, Brahma alleged rampant illegal collection of money at the Srirampur check gate by syndicate mafias during the BPF-led government. He reminded the BTC leadership that the council controls 39 transferred departments and has the responsibility to check soaring prices. Brahma blamed these illegal syndicate activities as the primary factor behind the skyrocketing prices and stressed that such practices must be stopped.

