Demow Drama Practising Centre inaugurated

DEMOW: Demow Drama Practising Centre was inaugurated in the Demow Jyoti-Bishnu Cultural Building (Demow Public Hall) on Wednesday. On the occasion, Hamida Begum, a retired Professor of Demow College as well as president of Demow Drama Practising Centre lit the ceremonial lamp of the inauguration of the Demow Drama Practising Centre. Hindu Jyoti Gogoi anchored the programme. In the programme, Hamida Begum, retired Professor of Demow College as well as president of Demow Drama Practising Centre, Pollabita Gogoi Boruah, chairman of Demow Municipal Board, Mrinal Ranjan Gogoi spoke on the occasion.

Also Read: Former Golakganj Legislator Ashwini Roy Sarkar Urges CM Sarma to Retain Rupsi Airport Name and Resume Air Services Amid Protests

Also watch: