Assam News

Former Golakganj Legislator Ashwini Roy Sarkar Urges CM Sarma to Retain Rupsi Airport Name and Resume Air Services Amid Protests

Former Golakganj Legislator Ashwini Roy Sarkar urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to retain the Rupsi Airport name, citing its historical significance and community ties. He also requested the resumption of air services, which have been suspended since last year.
Former Golakganj Legislator Ashwini Roy Sarkar Urges CM Sarma to Retain Rupsi Airport Name and Resume Air Services Amid Protests

DHUBRI: In view of recent protest against the renaming of Rupsi Airport as Guru Kalicharan Brahma by the Kamatapuri and Koch-Rajbongshi organisations, formar legislator of Golakganj, Ashwini Roy Sarkar met Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and submitted a memorandum recently urging him to reconsider and roll back the cabinet decision to rename the Rupsi Air Port as Guru Kalicharan Brahma and let the name of the Airport remain Rupsi.

In the memorandum Sarkar said that the name “Rupsi” holds historical significance and is deeply connected to the sentiments of every member of the Koch Rajbanshi community.

Moreover, the sentiment of the family members shouldn’t be hurt whose ancestors donated the land for the Rupsi Airport at the same time. Further, he also requested Chief Minister to take step to resume the air services that remained suspended since last year from this airport, which is the only airport in the western Assam at the earliest.

Also Read: Guwahati Weavers Service Centre Celebrates 10th National Handloom Day with District Officials and Local Weavers

Also Watch:

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Rupsi Airport
Air Services

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com