Former Golakganj Legislator Ashwini Roy Sarkar Urges CM Sarma to Retain Rupsi Airport Name and Resume Air Services Amid Protests

DHUBRI: In view of recent protest against the renaming of Rupsi Airport as Guru Kalicharan Brahma by the Kamatapuri and Koch-Rajbongshi organisations, formar legislator of Golakganj, Ashwini Roy Sarkar met Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and submitted a memorandum recently urging him to reconsider and roll back the cabinet decision to rename the Rupsi Air Port as Guru Kalicharan Brahma and let the name of the Airport remain Rupsi.

In the memorandum Sarkar said that the name “Rupsi” holds historical significance and is deeply connected to the sentiments of every member of the Koch Rajbanshi community.

Moreover, the sentiment of the family members shouldn’t be hurt whose ancestors donated the land for the Rupsi Airport at the same time. Further, he also requested Chief Minister to take step to resume the air services that remained suspended since last year from this airport, which is the only airport in the western Assam at the earliest.

