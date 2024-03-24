Indian Red Cross Society Margherita Branch collaborately with Tinsukia District Committee organized an awareness meet on drugs

TINSUKIA: The Indian Red Cross Society Margherita Branch in association with Tinsukia District Committee organized an awareness meeting against drugs at Baputi Middle English School in Faneng Keniya village under Tirap Mouza with social worker Shekhar Phukan in the chair on Saturday. More than 300 people from nearby villages attended the programme. Both Feneng and Keniya villages have been identified as drug affected areas.

The Society’s Secretary Pabitra Bargohain explained the objectives and informed the audience about the use and trafficking of drugs and how human lives are being destroyed through drug use. Dr Deepen Barthakur, a prominent physician, delivered an hour-long awareness program on the topics of various types of substance use from gutkha to drugs, sources of preparation, harms caused by consumption and prevention, control and eradication. The meeting was attended by the district President Dr Hari Narayan Borkatoky, Deputy Superintendent of Police Browdam Daimari, Tangsa Women Society Secretary of AP Kaidim Singphou Chimai, educators and senior citizens Girin Buragohain, gaonburrahs of Keniya, Faneng and Balijan, Nitul Changmai, Officer-in-Charge of Lekhapani Police Station besides other guests.

Also Read: Seminar on ‘Indian Knowledge System’ held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

Also Watch: