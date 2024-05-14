Demow: Felicitation programme organized in Desang Rajabari High School

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Desang Rajabari High School, Desang Rajabari Tea Garden Yuba Samaj and in association with “Yuvaan Educative LLP” a felicitation programme was organized in Desang Rajabari High School on Monday. The students of Desang Rajabari High School who passed with flying colours in the HSLC Examination were felicitated. Ratneswar Gogoi, president of the School Management Committee of the School presided over the meeting, and Humen Rajbonshi, teacher of the school as well as official of the Rajabari Tea Estate Yuba Samaj anchored the meeting. Aditya Vickram Yadav, District Commissioner of Sivasagar District, Devajyoti Gogoi, School Inspector of Sivasagar District, Diganta Sahu, Vice-President of ATTSA, Central Committee, Basanta Gogoi, President of ATASU, Central Committee, Pranjal Sahu, Secretary of ATTSA, Sivasagar District Committee Jiten Suri, Official of Desang Rajabari Tea Garden Yuba Samaj, Keshab Chandra Deori, Headmaster were present as chief guests in the programme.

