Demow: Free eye check-up camp organized at Athabari Gaon Panchayat

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Demow Mandal, and Athabari Gaon Panchayat and in collaboration with Sivasagar ERC Eye Care Hospital, a free eye check-up camp was organized in the office of Athabari Gaon Panchayat on Monday. More than 250 people took part in the camp. Krishna Koiri, president, Bikash Gogoi, secretary of BJP, Demow Mandal, Somiran Bordoloi, president of BJYM, Sivasagar district, Biki Verma, president of Athabari Gaon Panchayat, Pranab Chetia, state BJP member, ward members, members of Anchalik Panchayat, doctors, and health workers of Sivasagar ERC Eye Care Hospital, and villagers were present at the camp.

