Sivasagar: Annual sports, literary and cultural festival of Gargaon College concludes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The valedictory ceremony and prize distribution function of the Annual Sports, Literary and Cultural Festival for the academic year 2025–26 of the historic Gargaon College, Sivasagar, was held with a colourful programme on Tuesday. The open session of the festival was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of Sibsagar University, Prof Dr Mahadev Patgiri, as the chief guest, while the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, Subhasish Baruah, attended the programme as the distinguished guest.

Delivering the welcome address, Principal of Gargaon College and noted educationist and litterateur, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, highlighted the significance of the annual sports, literary and cultural festival in fostering discipline, creative consciousness, social responsibility, and aesthetic sense among students. He also called upon the younger generation to uphold and preserve the greater Assamese national identity, which has evolved through the protection, assimilation, and integration of diverse ethnic identities and rich cultural heritage.

In his keynote address, chief guest Prof Dr Mahadev Patgiri emphasized that the study of books broadened the human mind and guided individuals towards intellectual growth. He encouraged students to treat mobile phones and the internet as supplements to books and to equip themselves to face the challenges of the real world with confidence and preparedness.

Addressing the gathering as distinguished guest, SSP Shubhashis Barua inspired students to cultivate patience, self-control, and good character, while urging them to stay away from intoxicating substances in order to lead a meaningful and disciplined life.

Prizes were distributed to students who excelled in various sports, literary and cultural competitions, following which a vibrant cultural programme was presented, marking the conclusion of the festival.

