Tezpur Maitri Sangha organises vibrant pre-Bohag fair ahead of Rongali Bihu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Marking the festive lead-up to Rongali Bihu, Maitri Sangha, one of the town’s leading women-led social organizations, held a vibrant pre-Bohag fair that witnessed enthusiastic public participation.

The day-long fair featured an array of homemade Assamese delicacies and handcrafted items prepared by the members themselves. Visitors were drawn to traditional pitha-pana, snacks, cakes, pickles, jams, jellies, along with hand-stitched products such as bags, hand fans, handkerchiefs, and traditional ornaments. Saplings and flowering plants also added colour to the event.

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