Demow girl Moyur Krishna Gogoi Sets Record with 14x4 Foot Assamese Manuscript Painting

DEMOW: The daughter of Purabi Chetia Gogoi, Moyur Krishna Gogoi, who hails from Gudhabil Gaon near Demow has set a record for creating an Assamese manuscript painting on a canvas measuring approximately 14 feet long and 4 feet wide.

Moyur Krishna Gogoi had diligently worked on the miniature painting for approximately six months to completion. The painting depicts various incidents from Lord Krishna’s Life. Moyur Krishna Gogoi aims to introduce this ancient Assamese Art form to the present generation and promote its advancement.

Earlier, a report “Demow Girl Preparing Miniature Painting” was published in The Sentinel on April 24, 2024. Moyur Krishna said that she is deeply passionate about art, and this dedication has led to her inclusion in the Assam Book of Records. She said that, six months ago, she embarked on a painting project inspired by the timeless creations of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. Using the traditional Assamese manuscript style, she depicted the events surrounding the birth of Lord Krishna. The Painting, titled “Chitrabhagavata”, measures 14 feet long and 4 feet wide.

To gain state-level recognition, she registered with the Assam Book of Records on July 10 submitting photos and videos of her artwork and creative process. She is thrilled to share that her work was selected for recognition.

On July 21, Manjit Sharma and his colleagues came to Moyur Krishna Gogoi’s house to witness her painting. They presented her with a phulam gamosa, a certificate, a japi, and a trophy in acknowledgment of her achievement.

