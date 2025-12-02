Assam Govt Announces Major Initiatives to Boost Tai-Ahom Heritage on Sukapha Diwas

Guwahati: Marking the occasion of Sukapha Diwas, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced a series of landmark decisions aimed at strengthening the Tai-Ahom language, culture and research. The announcements were made following an extensive discussion with the Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha, which reflected the government’s commitment to preserving Assam’s indigenous heritage.



The first major step taken by the government is that Dibrugarh University will collaborate with a leading university in Thailand to promote Thai language studies and introduce dedicated Tai language teaching at the university level. Officials stated that this partnership is expected to boost academic exchange and open new opportunities for linguistic research.



In another major step, Patsaku Tai Academy will receive regular financial grants from the Assam Government through the Tai Ahom Development Council, in order to ensure steady support for its ongoing educational and cultural initiatives.



The Tai Sahitya Sabha will also sign an MoU with the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) in an effort to introduce the Tai language as an elective subject in secondary schools. The Tai Ahom Development Council will provide continuous funding to support this effort.



To further strengthen cultural infrastructure, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved a Rs 2 crore grant for the construction of the Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha building.



These initiatives, announced on Sukapha Diwas, are being widely welcomed as a meaningful stride toward safeguarding and promoting the rich Tai-Ahom legacy for future generations.