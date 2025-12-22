Demow: Knowledge room ‘Library’ inaugurated at Sukanpukhuri Gayan Gaon

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A Knowledge Room, named “Library,” was inaugurated at Sukanpukhuri Gayan Gaon near Demow on December 17. The initiative was undertaken by Rontu Ranjan Kalita and his family, who established the Knowledge Room at their residence with the aim of promoting learning and reading among the local community. The library was formally inaugurated by noted dramatist Dimbeswar Konwar.

As part of the inaugural programme, an earthen lamp was lit in front of the photograph of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by Hamida Begum, retired professor of Demow College. The Knowledge Room has been dedicated to Zubeen Garg in recognition of his contribution to Assamese culture and society. The programme was attended by Karabi Barua Phukan, Tarudi Barua, Arti Barua, Papul Gogoi, Papua Dowari, President of Sukanpukhuri Gaon Panchayat, along with media persons and several other dignitaries. The initiative was appreciated by the attendees as a meaningful step towards encouraging knowledge-sharing and educational development at the grassroots level.

