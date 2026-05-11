Tea Tribe Students with First Division Honoured at Demow Felicitation Event

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Demow branch and in association with ATTWA, Demow regional committee, a special felicitation programme was organized in the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Public Library in Demow on Sunday, where the tea tribe community students who passed the recently declared HSLC and HS Final examinations with first divisions were felicitated. A total of 96 meritorious students of the tea tribe community were felicitated with citations and files.

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