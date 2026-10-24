Demow man battles kidney failure; family appeals for aid

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Chandan Gogoi, a resident of Modhupur in Demow, has been suffering from kidney disease for the last two years. Gogoi, who works as an expert mason, is financially weak. His wife runs a small stall near NH-37 in Demow. According to information received, both kidneys of Chandan Gogoi have failed, as stated by doctors. He has undergone treatment at several places and is currently on dialysis. A kidney transplant requires a large amount of money, which his family cannot afford. His family members have sought financial assistance from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cabinet Minister and local MLA Sushanta Borgohain, and the general public.

Those willing to help Chandan Gogoi may contribute to the following account:

Account Number: 0559010322348

IFSC Code: PUNB0055920

Contact No: 9101231394