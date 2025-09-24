Demow mourns Zubeen Garg with heartfelt procession, town in grief

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Demow remained engulfed in grief on Tuesday, the fifth day since the untimely passing away of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Garg’s last rites were held at Kamarkuchi near Sonapur on Tuesday. Under the patronage of the people of Kaliapani tea estate, a procession was taken out for the beloved singer from the Kaliapani garden playground to Demow town. The participants chanted slogans like ‘Zubeen Da Zindabad’ and ‘Zubeen Da Amar Houk,’ while the song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ played in the background. Even after 2 PM, most of the business establishments remained closed in Demow.

