NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain storms Demow with 33,528-vote margin

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain won the 95 No. Demow Constituency seat by a huge margin of 33,528 votes over the Indian National Congress-led alliance candidate, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, and Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Ajoy Bora in the Assam Assembly Election 2026, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Borgohain received 89,681 votes, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi received 56,153, Ajoy Bora received 2,575 votes, and 1,717 voters selected NOTA.

Sushanta Borgohain said that he would work for the upliftment of sports, education, and health sectors in the coming days. After the declaration of results, the supporters of Sushanta Borgohain rejoiced in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan situated at Alun Nagar near the NH-37

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