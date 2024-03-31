Sivasagar: Mustard procurement process inaugurated at Assam State Warehouse Corporation

SIVASAGAR: The process of procurement of mustard has already started at the Assam State Warehouse Corporation at Darikapar at the initiative of Sivasagar district agriculture department and district administration.

The procurement process was inaugurated on Friday in the presence of Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav. Attending the programme, the District Commissioner appealed the farmers of the district to actively participate in this special scheme for purchase of mustard at the rate of Rs 5650 per quintal at minimum support price and avail the benefits.

District Development Commissioner Samiran Bora, Assistant Commissioner Shubhajit Khound, District Agriculture Officer Asif Bora, Assistant Agriculture Director Amrit Saikia, Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Rumi Bora and officials of the procurement centre were present on the occasion.

