Demow observes Magh Bihu with community feasts, mejis and festive gatherings

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Magh Bihu was celebrated in Demow and its surrounding areas with fanfare on January 13 and January 14. On January 13, people thronged to the markets to buy various fish, meats, and essential items required for the community feast. The grocery shops and garment shops in Demow were seen full of customers on the day. On the night of Uruka, community feasts were arranged at various venues. On the early morning of January 14, the Mejis or bonfires were burnt, and after bathing, people took blessings. After that, Bhogali Bihu delicacies like beaten rice (chira), curd (doi), jaggery (gur), til pithas, tel pithas, cake, coconut laru, muri laru, etc., were eaten. This time in Magh Bihu, a Rang Ghar-styled Bhela Ghar was made at Barua Changmai Gaon and a mela was organized in Dehajan on January 14.

