Uruka of Magh Bihu celebrated with festive fervour at Bilasipara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Manjura Rani Memorial Trust, Uruka of Magh Bihu was observed on Tuesday with a colourful programme. In this connection, Dr Kanulal Das, Managing Trustee of the trust, felicitated around 200 dignitaries belonging to different fields with Bihuans. Babita Banikya and her group sang the opening song followed by Bihu dance and songs accompanied by traditional musical instruments.

Thereafter, the 200 invitees feasted on various curries of fish, meat, and other food items besides traditional sweet dishes.

