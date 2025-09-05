Demow: One drowns in ditchwater while fishing at Panidehing

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A person drowned in ditchwater in Panidehing Dhai Ali near Demow while going fishing on Wednesday morning. The victim has been identified as Nabin Konwar (45 years), an inhabitant of 1 No. Rupahibam Gaon. According to sources, Konwar and his colleague went fishing with nets in the ditchwater and while fishing, he unfortunately fell into the ditch and drowned. The local people informed the Nitaipukhuri police and SDRF after which police and SDRF teams reached the area. The locals recovered the dead body of Konwar and sent it for a post-mortem.

