Neglected by authorities, Demow residents repair dilapidated road themselves

NAZIRA: In a shocking display of desperation, the residents of Demow constituency in Sivasagar district have taken it upon themselves to repair a dilapidated road in Mahkhowa Bari, after being let down by the government’s inaction.

The road in question, connecting Bokota’s Helikhaguri to West Bokota’s Chetia village and Khamun area, has been in a state of disrepair for years, causing immense hardship to the local residents. Despite repeated pleas to the authorities, no action has been taken to repair the road, forcing the residents to take matters into their own hands.

The residents have come together to repair the road through voluntary labour, a testament to their determination to improve their living conditions. This initiative highlights the frustration and disillusionment of the people with the government’s apathy and neglect.

The local residents have also expressed their disappointment with the local MLA, who they claim has not taken any interest in addressing their grievances. In fact, many residents have alleged that they have not even seen the MLA in their area, highlighting a lack of representation and accountability.

