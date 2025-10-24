Demow Press Club to Celebrate 13th Annual Sudhakantha Divas on Nov 4-5

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Press Club, the 13th annual Sudhakantha Divas will be organized at Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building (Demow Public Hall) on November 4 and 5. As per the schedule on November 4, the programme will start with flag hoisting, which will be followed by a tribute. On the occasion, the fourth annual All Assam based Bhupendra Sangeet Competition will be organized. The competition will be organized in two categories, and interested candidates will have to pay Rs 400 for registration within October 31. On November 5, in the afternoon, the drawing competition will be organized. The cultural programmes will be organized in the evening, followed by the prize distribution. For any queries, interested candidates can contact the following phone numbers: 7002067307, 9678813065, and 9854066403.

